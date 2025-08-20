Why Tyler Childers’ Weiss Watch Means More Than Just Luxury

While enjoying his time in country, Tyler Childers quickly learned about the dangers of the partying lifestyle. There are countless songs in country music about the wild life on the road. The parties, the company, the alcohol, and the drugs. Although never wanting to fall into that crowd, Childers eventually found himself walking down the same road. Seeing the entrapments as a problem, the singer decided to take steps to get sober. And to celebrate his first year of sobriety, Childers treated himself to a special watch.

Videos by American Songwriter

Releasing his latest album, Snipe Hunter, just last month, the song “Eatin’ Big Time” was included on the tracklist. While gaining over 5.3 million streams, the song featured the lyrics, “Keep my time on my Weiss/Ye goddamn right, I’m flexin’/‘Cause a thousand-dollar watch is fine enough flex for me/Have you ever got to hold and blow a thousand f**king dollars?/It runs for 40 hours, and then it winds itself to sleep…”

Those lyrics held a powerful meaning as Childers recalled his sobriety. “I always had Weiss in the back of my mind, like ‘one of these days I’ll get a watch.’ When I decided that I was going to get sober, if I made it a year, I’d get me a Weiss watch. After a year, I ended up getting this watch.”

More than a watch, Childers saw the Weiss as a milestone and symbol of his sobriety. Looking back on his time with alcohol, he told ABC News Nightline, “I’ve been sober for three years now. I never really got into pills so much, as I was always a really heavy drinker. There was years and years I was playing music and getting wasted, and playing different levels of inebriation. And then relearning how to interact with music, reevaluating my relationship with it, it’s more rewarding, truly.”

[RELATED: Tyler Childers Reaches New Career Milestone With ‘Snipe Hunter’ Release]

Tyler Childers Teams Up With Weiss For Limited Edition Watch

Knowing how much Weiss meant to Childers, the watchmaker teamed up with the singer for a limited edition watch. Sharing a picture of the watch on Twitter, he wrote, “Limited Edition: Tyler Childers x Weiss 38mm Automatic Standard Issue Field Watch with Date: Snipe Hunter.”

"I keep my time on my Weiss"



Limited Edition: Tyler Childers x Weiss 38mm Automatic Standard Issue Field Watch with Date: Snipe Hunter



Learn more + purchase: https://t.co/A8w84ZE3gu



Watch the story behind the watch here: https://t.co/IR8ksPs7d8 pic.twitter.com/QSh6g7ZrY9 — Tyler Childers (@TTChilders) August 19, 2025

For those looking to buy the watch, sadly, it has already sold out. And for those wanting to know the price – the watch was $2,800.

Now, with each tick of his Weiss watch, Childers was reminded not just of the past, but of the new life he’s building with every sober day.

(Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage for Shock Ink)