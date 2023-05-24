‘Utopia’ Update: Travis Scott and Co. Urge Patience

Music fans may need to pump the brakes on the hype train for Travis Scott’s Utopia.

The Houston rapper’s impending fourth studio album has been making headlines for the past couple of weeks now, as his unorthodox rollout has captured the imagination of the hip-hop community. Whether it be his “Utopia” tagged briefcase he continues to bring with him to public events or the world-famous athletes Scott has reported to have played the album for already, the more fans hear about the LP, the closer they feel they are to its release.

However, on Tuesday (May 23), Utopia‘s already-confirmed mixing and mastering engineer Mike Dean tweeted-then-deleted a message for Scott’s fans.

“UTOPIA WILL BE DONE WHEN TRAV AND I SAY IT’S DONE,” Dean wrote. “DO NOT RUSH LET US COOK.”

So, although he recently told a reporter at a Houston Astros game that the album is “on the way,” and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone predicted that it would arrive in June, it’s clear that Scott wants his supporters to have a bit of patience. But, evidently, that does not mean he will stop dropping hints about the project’s contents.

Recently, just after he premiered his new HBO series The Idol in Cannes, France, The Weeknd was seen walking around with his own “Utopia” briefcase, practically confirming that he will have an appearance on the album. Additionally, Scott gave a new interview to Pin-Up Magazine on Wednesday (May 24), where he discussed the meaning of Utopia as well as noting that he’ll “always” prefer “quality over quantity” when it comes to music.

“Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve utopia every day,” Scott said. “They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”

Later, he expanded on how he wanted his upcoming LP to inspire his listeners to use their imaginations.

“With every album I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time,” he said. “They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real.”

