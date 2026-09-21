William Shatner’s New Heavy Metal Band Deserves Better

Passion lies at the heart of all good music, no matter the genre. Passionate musicians create passionate fans. This is especially true in genres that don’t generate piles of cash. Without passion, the music falls flat. When you put a celebrity in front of a group of veteran musicians, it looks like a cash grab. That’s why William Shatner’s new metal band, the *uckers, deserves better.

If you go to a metal show at a small venue, you can bet that every musician who steps on that stage loves what they do. Otherwise, the touring act wouldn’t have driven hours across the country to play in a room that holds less than 200 people. At the same time, the local support act wouldn’t have packed their gear into their cars after finishing a shift at their day job if they didn’t love the music. When Shatner debuted his new act at Riot Fest, there was plenty of passion on display. However, it wasn’t coming from the former Star Trek star.

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[RELATED: ‘Star Trek’ Legend William Shatner Is Joining Forces With a Heavy Metal Icon for a New Version of a 1982 Metal Anthem]

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You don’t need to click the video above and hear him perform Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” Honestly, all you need to do is look at what he said about his latest musical endeavor.

William Shatner Has No Respect for the Genre

William Shatner’s metal album, which has no set release date, will be titled What the F Is Heavy Metal. It has been widely reported that he admittedly pulled the title from his initial reaction to Cleopatra Records approaching him about making a metal record.

It goes deeper than that, though. “I’ve been preparing for two months now, on a scratch track on my phone doing entrances and exits, which is only visible to a trained musician. Only by counting down do you know where to come in on heavy metal because it all sounds alike,” he told Billboard. That will likely sound familiar to anyone who has been asked why they enjoy metal because it’s “just a bunch of noise and screaming.”

To be fair, the 95-year-old actor/recording artist also said he approached the genre from the perspective of an enthusiastic newcomer. “I’m so enlivened,” he said. “I’ve come to understand what heavy metal is. It’s an energy that permeates your body and lifts you up. Heavy metal is the rhythm of life. It’s overwhelming, especially if you’ve got earphones in.”

However, the album title’s origin, his comment about the music all sounding alike, and the fan-shot videos from Riot Fest outweigh his newfound enthusiasm for the genre, in my opinion.

A Group of Passionate Musicians

I took issue with William Shatner’s attitude about heavy metal and his subpar performances. However, I cannot fault his backing band. They’re a group of veteran musicians who sound like a well-oiled musical machine. If their showing during their debut outing over the weekend wasn’t proof that they deserve a better frontman, I don’t know what is.

Phil Soussan (Bass): Phil Soussan notched some serious accomplishments before joining Shatner’s band. He played bass on Ozzy Osbourne’s 1986 solo LP The Ultimate Sin and co-wrote “Shot in the Dark.” Soussan also put together the band, wrote songs for, and played on the Vince Neil Band’s 1993 album Exposed. He also played on Billy Idol’s Charmed Life. Soussan has played with, written songs for, or produced tracks for Toto, Last in Line, Kings of the Sun, Edgar Winter, and Beggars and Thieves, among others.

The Band:

Fred Aching (Drums): Fred Aching has played drums in a variety of genres. His metal resume is fairly impressive. He is a member of Powerflo, which includes members of Fear Factory, Biohazard, Downset, and Cypress Hill. He is also a member of Kings of Thrash, a band formed by former Megadeth members Dave Ellefson and Jeff Young.

Britt Lightning (Guitar): Over the years, Britt Lightning has played guitar for a variety of acts. She backed Alejandro Sanz, an 18-time Grammy winner, on his world tour. She also played for Jason Derulo. In the world of metal, she was a member of Jaded and, more recently, the all-woman glam metal band Vixen.

Marcus Nand (Guitar): Marcus Nand is far more than a metal guitarist. He is best known for his flamenco work. However, he also excels in blues, rock, and metal. He was a member of Mike Tramp’s band Freak of Nature before forming KuDeTa with former members of Styx and Yngwie Malmsteen’s band.

The upcoming album will also reportedly feature Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Brian May (Queen), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple), among others.

I Get It, It’s William Shatner

I’m not saying that any of these musicians should have turned down the chance to work with William Shatner. The guy’s a legend. Plenty of people will tell you that Captain Kirk was the best captain of the Enterprise. His delivery of “there’s something on the wing!” in that classic Twilight Zone episode is a cultural touchstone. He has also released dozens of albums across multiple genres.

All I’m saying is that Shatner owes the group–and anyone who pays for a ticket–more than he gave them at Riot Fest. After all, Christopher Lee was 92 when he released Metal Knight in 2014, a year before he died. Check out the album-opener “I, Don Quixote,” below.

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Featured Image by Jim Bennett/WireImage