Willie Nelson Can Do It All, and These 3 Covers Prove It

Sonically speaking, Willie Nelson is one of the most recognizable musicians in the game. The minute you hear the Spanish-infused country-style guitar and Nelson’s nasally voice, you know exactly who is standing at the mic or on the other side of your headphones. However, just because Nelson is recognizable doesn’t mean that he’s not diverse in his style, as the man has labored in nearly every genre there is.

Willie Nelson has always performed and released cover songs. Although more recently, Nelson has started to release more and more of them. They are infatuating to hear, but they are also examples of Nelson’s musical capacity and refined skills outside of country music. So, if you don’t think Willie Nelson can do it all, then listen to these three covers.

“Come Ye” by Nina Simone

If you’ve heard Nina Simone’s 1967 single “Come Ye”, then you know that it isn’t a song that necessarily resides in Willie Nelson’s musical wheelhouse. Though that didn’t stop him from releasing a cover of it on his 2024 album, Last Leaf On The Tree.

Simone’s rendition of the song is jazzy, tropical, and deeply rooted in soul music. Nelson’s version encompasses all the same tropes, but it encompasses them in his way, all while generating the same tone as the original.

“With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

Willie Nelson’s take on this Beatles classic tastefully repurposes the tones and sounds that made him one of the most popular country singers of all time. To an extent, it seems this single could have resided on Nelson’s Shotgun Willie. As a matter of fact, not just resided, but fit in seamlessly.

One can very much tell that this is still The Beatles’ track, as Nelson doesn’t change the melody nor make any major edits to the original arrangement. But it’s not redundant, as Nelson takes his paintbrush and layers a beautifully faded coat on top of the original.

“Lost Cause” by Beck

Beck is the epitome of indie and alternative rock and folk-esque music. Now, Willie Nelson has a similar alternative title and vibe, but in a completely different context. Nevertheless, on this cover, Nelson shows that he both appreciates and can execute a style that starkly contrasts his own.

Frankly, if Willie Nelson were not singing this song, then you’d have no idea it was his cover, as none of his staple musical elements are featured on this track. That being the case, Nelson further shows that as a musician, he has very few limitations.

