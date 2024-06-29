Willie Nelson Gets the Health Update Outlaw Country Fans Have Been Praying For

A pillar in country music since the 1950s, Willie Nelson carved out his own place in the genre as he popularized outlaw country. Throughout his time on the stage, the icon released over 70 studio albums. Gaining countless awards, Nelson watched country music transform numerous times over the decades. And back in April, the star celebrated turning 91 years old. Although still performing, the icon recently canceled a string of shows due to doctor’s orders. While Nelson and his team remain silent about what exactly is troubling the singer, it appears that he will once again take the stage.

Sharing a new update on his Instagram, Nelson wrote, “Willie Nelson has been cleared by his doctors to go back on the road again. He will resume performing on the Outlaw Tour next week. Willie will not be on this weekend’s dates. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss, Celisse will perform as scheduled for all shows this weekend. In addition, Lukas Nelson and Family along with some special guests will play his own set which will include Willie’s classic and other songs.”

Willie Nelson Excited To Get Back To The Stage

Still missing the weekend performance, the update that Nelson’s health is better is great news for fans of the star. Receiving over 20,000 likes, fans expressed their love for the country singer and hoped his health continued to get better. “That’s Great News to hear. So now Willie can get On The Road Again.” Another person added, “Aw, so glad to hear. Thanks for all the updates. You deserve all the time you need, @willienelsonofficial. We love you so, so much.”

Back in February, Nelson expressed his excitement to hit the stage once again with the tour. He insisted, “I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

Although in his 90s, Nelson not only continues to perform on the stage but in the studio. Back in May, the country singer released his 75th studio album with The Border. With new music and new shows, it appears that nothing is going to stop Nelson from doing what he loves.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for MoveOn)