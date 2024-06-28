Willie Nelson’s Son Captivates With Wildly Unique Cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon”

Given the massive talent and success that followed Willie Nelson over the decades, it appears that his son Lukas Nelson followed in his father’s footsteps as he helped create the Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real band. Throughout their time on stage, the band released several albums and numerous extended plays. Although gaining a faithful following during their time on stage, in June 2024, the band announced an indefinite hiatus. With fans wondering what the future holds, Lukas once showcased his love for another artist, Neil Young, when he covered the hit song “Harvest Moon.”

During the height of Lukas and his band, the group nurtured a promising career with Young as they recorded several albums and even a film soundtrack with the singer. And four years ago, Lukas shared his cover of “Harvest Moon”, which showcased not only his love for Young but his massive talent. Needing nothing more than a guitar, paper plate, and a comfy spot, the group dazzled through the song.

Unique Instrumentation, Lukas Nelson’s Voice Captivates Fans

Although uploaded four years ago, fans still praise Lukas Nelson’s cover with comments reading, “This is a special courtesy to be able to play Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon”. I believe that he is very pleased with your version Lukas! Keep on being your authentic self and enjoy the ride.” Another person added, “I’m like a paper plate? I don’t know how I’m surprised—his band is fabulous! Every single one has their own way to grove to the music! This song is my favorite of Neil’s.”

As for the unique implementation of the paper plate, it’s quickly become a fan-favorite instrument amongst listeners. “Dude is playing a paper plate! And killin it!! Lol,” one fan wrote. Another user added, “The paper plate is my new favorite instrument.”

Nelson is Not The Only Fan Of Neil Young In the Nelson Family

Lukas Nelson isn’t the only one who is a fan of Young. His brother, Micah Nelson, also praised the singer’s musical talents. He once told Rolling Stone, “There’s just something so primal and primitive about Neil, especially when he is with Crazy Horse. I saw them at Golden Gate Park at the Outside Lands Festival in 2012, it was a full-circle moment and just sort of a slap in the face. It reminded me what I felt like I’d gotten too far from.”

With both Lukas and Micah honoring Young, the cover of “Harvest Moon” is just a snippet of the full range that comes from the Nelson family.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)