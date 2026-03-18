Willie Nelson Set to Release 79th Solo Studio Album ‘Dream Chaser’

Next month, Willie Nelson will cross a milestone that only a few get the chance to achieve when he celebrates his 93rd birthday. For over six decades, the pioneer of outlaw country wrote timeless hits like “Hello Walls” and “Pretty Paper.” He also consistently released at least one album a year. In 2025, he released two with Oh What a Beautiful World and Workin Man. Not wanting to end his streak just yet, Nelson announced that his 79th studio album, Dream Chaser, will be released in May.

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Just ahead of his birthday and summer, Nelson announced the upcoming release of Dream Chasers on May 29th. Hoping to get fans excited, a statement claimed the album would “Bring together a collection of reflective, story-driven songs focused on relationships, personal growth, and life on the road. Rooted in classic songwriting traditions with a modern perspective, the album balances intimate narratives with universal themes of perseverance, timing, and clarity.”

Simply enjoying life on the road, Nelson is a beacon for those chasing the free spirit lifestyle. Caring little about accolades or milestones, the highwayman continues to do what he has always done – write songs and play music.

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Willie Nelson Releases New Single “Dream Chaser”

With Nelson still connecting with fans, he did more than announce a new album. He also released his newest single, “Dream Chaser.” The lyrics centered on the narrator struggling to accept the person looking back at him in the mirror. “Today I looked in the mirror/And I caught me by surprise/The man I saw lookin’ back at me/I almost didn’t recognize/Wasn’t I just a kid movin’ to Tennessee/With an old guitar and eyes full of stars/ Chasin’ a crazy dream.”

Although Dream Chaser won’t be released for another two months, fans are already adding it to their playlist.

“No one can sing these songs like Willy Nelson. Period. Personal Hero to me and always will be.” “Such a gift from you Willie! I’m so glad you are still making the music!” “You are a legend, love you and the highwaymen’s greatest country music ever.” “Yet another great song from one of the world’s best singer/songwriters.” “You still got it. What great lyrics. Your music will never die. It lives on thru lucas and Micah. What a legacy.”

While many artists spend their later years reflecting on past success, Nelson continues to focus on the music ahead. With Dream Chaser on the horizon, the outlaw country icon once again shows that the passion that started his career is still alive.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)