Watch: Willie Nelson Performs “I Never Cared for You”Ahead of Greatest Hits Album Release

Willie Nelson has been writing and recording for more than six decades. As a result, he has a deep well of songs from which to pull. Recently, he dug deep into that well and pulled out a classic for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Last night, Nelson took the Late Show stage to perform “I Never Cared for You” for a national audience. The song will appear on his forthcoming greatest hits collection.

During the performance, Nelson shows his age in the best way possible. Much like his iconic guitar, Trigger, his voice is weathered and worn with time. Simultaneously, his delivery has only grown more expressive over the years. The gravel in his voice fits the attitude of “I Never Cared for You” like an old familiar glove. Watch the Red-Headed Stranger prove he’s still got it in the video below.

Nelson has been performing “I Never Cared for You” for more than fifty years. He first released it as a single in 1964. Then, he recorded new versions of the song for Me and Paul (1985), A Horse Called Music (1989), Teatro (1998), and December Day: Willie’s Stash, Vol. 1 (2014).

Willie Nelson Greatest Hits will drop on Friday, November 3. He’ll also be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the same day. Additionally, he will perform during the ceremony.

Nelson is far from the first country great to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He will join the likes of Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, Bob Wills, Johnny Cash, and Chet Atkins among others. About his induction, Nelson said, “It’s a great honor. I love it and I want to thank everybody who voted for it.”

In a video interview for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the country icon revealed his initial reaction to the big news with his trademark humor. “I thought they had the wrong number,” he joked. “No,” he said, being more serious, “it was a great thrill. I appreciate it.”

Watch Willie Nelson and the rest of the Class of 2023 enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when the induction ceremony streams live on Disney+ this Friday, November 3. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

