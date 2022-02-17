Olivia Rodrigo Chronicles ‘Sour’ Songs in ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Documentary

Olivia Rodrigo has chronicled her chart-topping album Sour in the new documentary Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (SOUR film), debuting on Disney+ on March 25.

Directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club, the documentary will follow Rodrigo’s road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles while making her Grammy-nominated debut album and features behind-the-scenes in and out of the studio footage, personal stories, and more.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first time, fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, in a statement. “This is not a concert film per se, but really, an opportunity to experience firsthand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day, and a chance to see her perform the songs from ‘Sour’ like never before.”

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U also features new arrangements of her multi-platinum singles “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu,” and 11 live performances featuring artists Towa Bird, BluTiger, and Jacob Collier.

“I wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” said Rodrigo in the trailer. “Coming from this place of hurt, I managed to turn it into something [I’m] proud of… there’s nothing better than that.”

Photo: Courtesy of Dolby Laboratories