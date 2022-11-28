Wilson Phillips Return After a Decade with Cover of Harry Styles’ “Boyfriends”

It’s been 10 years since Wilson Phillips released their last single, a cover of The Beach Boys’ classic “Good Vibrations,” originally co-written by Brian Wilson, father of two of the group’s members Carnie and Wendy Wilson. Now a decade since releasing their fifth album, Dedicated, the trio, rounded out by Chynna Phillips, daughter of the Mamas & the Papas’ John and Michelle Phillips, have returned with another cover: “Boyfriends” by Harry Styles.

“Recording our version of [Harry Styles’] ‘Boyfriends’ was such an exciting endeavor,” wrote Phillips on Instagram, sharing news of the group’s new single. “The song is tailor-made for Wilson Phillips harmonies and hearing it from a woman’s perspective gives it a whole new twist and meaning.”

The group recorded the track, off Styles’ 2022 album, Harry’s House, adding their signature harmonization around lyrics like It gets hard to know what he’s thinking / You love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin.

The trio was first inspired to sing the song, while they were in a hotel room in 2021 and caught Styles performing the song on TV.

“We are all such big fans of Harry Styles and we are honored to cover such a well-written and recorded song like ‘Boyfriends,’” said the group in a recent interview. “We have daughters and nieces, as well as many heartbreaks, loves, and boyfriends in our own history, so the lyrics and harmony spoke to us on many levels.”

They added, “We are so proud to share our version of his already beautiful song with the world today.”

In the 10 years since their last album, Phillips has continued hosting her YouTube series California Preachin, which explores her life and Christian faith. In 2013, Carnie Wilson revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. In 2017, she opened the Love Bites by Carnie bakery in Sherwood, Oregon.

The group reunited in July 2016 for a performance on ABC’s Greatest Hits and has continued touring throughout the years. In 2020, Wilson Phillips celebrated the 30th anniversary of their hit “Hold On.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images