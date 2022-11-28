Taylor Swift Shares Acoustic Version of “Anti-Hero”

As “Anti-Hero” holds fast to No. 1 on several charts, Taylor Swift has decided to kick it up – or down – an acoustic notch, releasing a stripped-back version of the new hit.

Since the release of her already mega-successful album, Midnights, this past October, the record’s lead single has seen a number of iterations and remixes including one version that features Swift’s longtime producer, Jack Antonoff, and his band, Bleachers.

The acoustic “Anti-Hero” ditches the synthetic beat-driven arrangement for delicate strums and twinkling strings, leaving Swift’s airy vocals to shine. Listen, below.

When Midnights arrived on Oct. 21, with it came the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the video, fans meet the things nightmare are made of, including bedsheet ghosts, a “problem” alter-ego, a misunderstood giant, and a funeral full of fighting relatives.

In a post on her Instagram, Swift explained of the project alongside a behind-the-scenes slideshow. “The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time, with some help from the excellent @birbigs, @bejohnce, and @maryelizabethellis who fabulously portray… get ready for it… my grown sons and daughter in law? Anyway. Forever grateful to my incredible DP @the_rinayang and our amazing crew.”

“Anti-Hero” aside, Midnights also took off the moment the album became tangible. Midnights tracks took over the Billboard Top 10, her tour in support of the album amassed more dates in order to accommodate more Swifties, and Ticketmaster crashed as result of the album and its artist’s success.

The public on-sale for Swift’s highly-anticipated tour was cancelled due to “extraordinarily high demands,” and since then fans have been up-in-arms, going as far as organizing a Ticketmaster take-down and becoming the ticketing site’s own worst nightmare.

Photo by Emma McIntyre / AMA2019 / Getty Images for dcp