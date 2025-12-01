Wolfgang Van Halen Shares What He Finds Hardest About Making Music

Growing up with Eddie Van Halen as a father, Wolfgang Van Halen spent his entire life surrounded by music. That passion extended to the stage when Wolfgang got the chance to perform with his father and uncle in Van Halen. After the passing of his father, which ended Van Halen, Wolfgang continued to pursue a career in music with Mammoth. Spending every minute of his life on stage, the musician recently discussed the hardest part of the entire process of making music.

Having released three studio albums with Mammoth, Wolfgang understood the commitment and passion that went into making a single song. And while some might find the process somewhat challenging, the musician found the vocals to be the hardest part. “I’d say the vocals are usually the most challenging because, with the instruments, you can just restring and try again, whereas with vocals, you really need to make sure you’re capable and able to do it,” he said via A Radio Rock.

While finding the right sound might take some time, writing the lyrics was an entirely different obstacle. “I think when you’re writing lyrics, you have to mentally go to a place that you might not like to be in all the time in order to pull something that is artistically meaningful. But yeah, I do enjoy the whole process, though.”

The One Band Wolfgang Van Halen Wants To Tour With

No matter how many times Wolfgang helped make and record an album, he noted how the process changed with each new project. “It’s like every record is its own mountain to climb, to a certain extent.”

Although Wolfgang crossed some major milestones in his career, the musician highlighted the one band he would love to tour with. And before you name groups like Pantera or Metallica, he already toured with both.

For Wolfgang, there was no band better than AC/DC. “To tour with, I don’t think it would get more legendary than AC/DC. I think that would be a dream come true because I’ve just been such a huge fan of them my whole life, and it’s an important band for my dad and me that we shared.”

Always keeping his father close, Wolfgang continues to build a legacy that honors where he came from while boldly defining who he is.

(Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)