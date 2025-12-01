3 Female Singers and Groups From the 1960s Who Scored No. 1 Albums

When music fans think back to the 1960s, bands like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, or even Bob Dylan likely rush to mind. Indeed, it’s easy to remember all the frontmen of the era who helped to push music forward and bring styles like rock to the masses. But to only remember those groups is leaving out half the picture.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we wanted to highlight three frontwomen from the 60s who not only were talents in their own right but who shone bright on the scene, scoring No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200. It’s no easy feat to see your work rocket up the charts, but these three luminescent women did so with aplomb. Indeed, these are three frontwomen from the 60s who garnered No. 1 records.

‘Judy At Carnegie Hall’ by Judy Garland (1961)

You might not think that a live album would be so significant, but take a seat and let us explain. Featuring iconic actress and performer Judy Garland, this live album from Carnegie Hall garnered the dynamo a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, which made Garland the first woman ever to receive the honor. The album, which featured songs like “Puttin’ On The Ritz”, also hit No. 1 on the Top 200 and stayed there for a whopping 13 weeks. Wow!

‘People’ by Barbara Streisand (1964)

In the 1960s, apparently, stars were crossover hits who boasted both acting and singing recognition. Jeez! What a time to be alive. Indeed, not only was Garland earning accolades in multiple fields, but so was actress and singer Barbara Streisand, who garnered a No. 1 album on the Top 200 in 1964 with the release of her LP, People. The record stayed atop the list for five weeks. What couldn’t she do?!

‘The Supremes A’ Go-Go’ by The Supremes (1966)

Speaking of all-time talents, the Diana Ross-led girl group known as The Supremes got their No. 1 LP on the Billboard Top 200 with the release of The Supremes A’ Go-Go, a record with hit songs on it like “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)”. With lovely harmonies and alluring style, the Motown group captured hearts and minds and didn’t let go for some time.

Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images