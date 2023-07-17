Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Embarking on 2023 Headlining Tour 

Rock outfit Mammoth WVH, fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, will embark on a lengthy headlining tour this fall. The group will perform 25 dates across the country in support of their upcoming sophomore album, Mammoth II, set for release on August 4.

The brainchild of celebrated guitarist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Mammoth WVH has already confirmed multiple dates as support for Metallica and Alter Bridge this summer. Now, the Los Angeles-based rockers are ready to take the spotlight and share more of their new music with fans on the live stage.

Beginning with a November 4 performance in Milwaukee, the band will travel to cities across the U.S., including stops in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, and Seattle before wrapping up with a show on December 9 in Los Angeles.

Fans in attendance are likely to hear many cuts from both the band’s self-titled 2021 debut and Mammoth II, including the band’s recent pre-release singles, the fiery “Another Celebration at the End of the World” and the psychedelic-tinged “Take a Bow.”

During a recent appearance on the show Audacy Check In, Van Halen discussed the recording process of Mammoth II, which marks his second solo album to date. The 32-year-old talent played every single instrument featured on the 10-track album, which took a total of two months to record.

“Mammoth is my artistic outlet and it’s a fun challenge I really enjoy,” he explained. “Plus it’s the only opportunity I really have to play everything anymore. I don’t get to play drums anymore; I love playing drums. So, it’s a really fun process.”

Fellow acclaimed rock guitarist Nita Strauss will serve as direct support for all of Mammoth WVH’s newly announced headlining shows, which are listed below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (July 21), beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Additional information on ticketing options is on the band’s official website.

Mammoth WVH’s 2023 Tour Dates:

November 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

November 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

November 7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

November 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

November 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at the Intersection

November 13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

November 14 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

November 15 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

November 17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

November 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

November 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

November 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

November 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues



November 24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom

November 25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

November 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

November 28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

November 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

November 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

December 2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

December 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

December 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

December 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

December 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

December 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

