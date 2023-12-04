Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Announces Mammoth II Tour for 2024

Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen’s newest venture after the disbandment of the iconic rock band Van Halen in 2020, has announced new tour dates in 2024. Supporting acts for the tour will include Nita Strauss and Interval. The tour is in support of the band’s newest album, Mammoth II, which was released on August 4, 2023.

Mammoth WVH’s first tour in 2023 was a massive success (and is still going strong), spurring the announcement of the upcoming Mammoth II 2024 tour in support of Mammoth II. The first leg of the tour will start on February 21 at Red Flag in St. Louis, Missouri and end on March 10 at Empire Live in Albany, New York. The second leg of the tour will kick off on May 4 at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and come to a close on May 17 at Mercury Ballroom in Lousiville, Kentucky.

The band is also scheduled to support Metallica, Slash, and Foo Fighters on their respective tours in 2024 as well. It’s going to be a busy year for Mammoth WVH!

In the tour’s press release, Van Halen noted how much the headline tour as well as the upcoming supporting tours mean to him and the band. “2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier,” said Van Halen, “To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting. I am honored that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can’t wait to see everyone next year.”

Presale tickets for most of the tour dates in 2024 will be available via the band’s website and Ticketmaster. Fans with presale codes will be able to snatch earlier tickets on December 5 and December 6 (for the New Haven, Connecticut show, respectively) at 10:00 am local time.

Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 am local time via the band’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub. If you missed the presale event, we recommend using Stubhub to snag guaranteed seats before they sell out.

Mammoth WVH represents a fresh yet profound stride in the rock music landscape. Emerged as a solo project, it fuses Wolfgang Van Halen’s multifaceted musicianship with a deeply personal artistic vision. The band’s newest album is a follow-up to their acclaimed self-titled debut and showcases a matured sound palette, blending melodic hard rock with introspective lyricism.

Their upcoming Mammoth II Tour promises not just a showcase of the new album but also a live experience that encapsulates the energy and emotion intrinsic to Mammoth WVH’s music.

In the wake of the new band’s highly successful first album and tour, you’re not going to want to wait to buy tickets. Get your seats ASAP before they sell out!

February 21 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

February 23 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

February 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

February 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

February 28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

March 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

March 2 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

March 5 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

March 6 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

March 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre

March 9 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

March 10 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

May 4 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

May 5 – Portland, ME – Aura

May 7 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

May 8 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

May 10 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

May 14 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

May 16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

March 28 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena ~

March 30 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena ~

March 31 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall Newcastle ~

April 2 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena ~

April 3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro ~

April 5 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley ~

April 8 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle ~

April 9 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ~

April 11 – Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle Hamburg ~

April 12 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen ~

April 15 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall ~

April 16 – Katowice, PL – Spodek ~

April 18 – Brno, CZ – DRFG Arena ~

April 19 – Budapest, HU – MVM Dome ~

April 22 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum ~

April 23 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion ~

April 25 – Munich, DE – Zenith ~

April 26 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal ~

April 29 – Paris, FR- Zénith de Paris ~

May 11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

May 24 – München, DE – Olympiastadion München #

June 1 – Gersthof, AT – Racino Rocks #

June 7 – Helsinki, FI – Helsinki Olympic Stadium #

June 14 – Copenhagen, DK – Telia Parken #

June 29 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest 2024

July 5 – Warszawa, PL – PGE Narodowy #

July 12 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano #

July 17 – Queens, NY – Citi Field +

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark +

August 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium #

August 3 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High +

August 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field #

August 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium #

August 23 – Edmonton, CA- Commonwealth Stadium #

August 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field Event Center #

September 20 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol #

September 27 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol #

~ – Supporting Slash

# – Supporting Metallica

+ – Supporting Foo Fighters

Dec 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

