Greta Van Fleet Extend Starcatcher World Tour Into 2024

Greta Van Fleet is extending their ongoing Starcatcher World Tour into next year. The captivating rock band will stop at arenas and amphitheaters in 12 cities across the U.S. this spring.

The group’s latest set of live performances begins with a set in St. Louis on April 27 and stretches across the Midwest and Northeast through the end of May. Fans can expect a high-energy, psychedelic concert experience that spotlights songs from their hit record Starcatcher, which dropped in July. Brooklyn-based rock outfit Geese has been tapped as the opening act for all 2024 U.S. dates.

Known for their stylized, modern take on mystical prog-rock, Greta Van Fleet has kept a busy touring schedule over the past year. Next month, the Michigan natives will head overseas for a set of European dates featuring support from Mt. Joy and Black Honey. Lead vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist and keyboardist Sam Kiszka, and drummer Danny Wagner will take a much-deserved three-month break before embarking on their American stretch of tour dates.

A full list of newly announced 2024 Starcatcher World Tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all listed U.S. performances are on sale now. Fans can find additional information on the shows by visiting Greta Van Fleet’s official website.

April 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

April 29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 1 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

May 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 6 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 8 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

May 12 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

May 16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Photo by Neil Krug, Courtesy of Republic Records