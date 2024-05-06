Reba McEntire Set to Premiere Brand-New Song on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire sent longtime fans into a tailspin when she announced she would perform new music at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards. The “Fancy singer will also host the 59th annual country music awards ceremony, marking her 17th time to do so. However, it turns out fans won’t have to wait until May 16 after all to hear what Reba has been up to in the studio. Just tune into The Voice Tuesday (May 7) at 9 p.m. Eastern for the Queen of Country’s latest work.

Reba McEntire Will Debut New Song on ‘The Voice’

Reba announced in an X/Twitter post Monday (May 6) that she will perform her new song, “I Can’t,” during Tuesday’s live results episode of The Voice. The Country Music Hall of Famer included a photo of the cover art. Reba dressed in white and sporting dangly silver earrings in the close-up shot.

Fans can also pre-save the track on any streaming service.

#ICant wait to perform my new song on @nbcthevoice tomorrow night! You can pre-save it now on your favorite streaming service.



Pre-save here: https://t.co/5qINfOlHSg pic.twitter.com/Bpm1s2AFcq — Reba McEntire (@reba) May 6, 2024

“This is just the news I needed on a Monday,” one X/Twitter user commented.

Another X/Twitter user shared Reba’s post, adding, “Now let’s get you back to the top of the charts where you belong and show these newbies how its done.”

The Queen back on her throne! As she should be! 😌 — TheGoblinHorn (@caustic_k8) May 6, 2024

Reba’s latest record, Not That Fancy, dropped in October 2023. The album contained stripped-down acoustic renditions of 13 of her biggest hits, as well as one new single.

Reba Reveals Her Least Favorite Part of Coaching on ‘The Voice’

The three-time GRAMMY Award winner is currently in the home stretch of her second season on The Voice. The Live Performance rounds air Monday (May 6) at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by the live results show at 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 7.) Season 25 wraps up with the two-part finale May 20-21, when viewers learn who will succeed Huntley as The Voice champion.

Reba told The Oklahoman in April that she loves working with aspiring musicians on The Voice. “They’re eager, they’re sponges, they want to learn,” she said.

On the flip side, Reba said she does not enjoy dishing out rejection to The Voice hopefuls. “The hardest part — and the one I don’t like — is when I have to sit there with my back to the talent singing, and I don’t turn around — and none of us turn around,” she said. “That hurts. They’re good. They’re great. But it’s just not what we want on our team. That’s the hard part.”

