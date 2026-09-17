Woman Loses $384,000 After Online Romance With Supposed Country Music Star

Even before the surge of AI, scammers found unique ways to convince some fans they were the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Over the years, those fans sadly fell for the predatory tactics and lost thousands in the process. Now, with AI at their disposal, scammers have taken their scheme to an entirely different level. Having the ability to make images and videos to trick their victims, one Pennsylvania woman sent over $384,000 to whom she thought was a country music star.

For an elderly woman, she believed she had won the lottery of a lifetime when she started a friendship with a country star. Any fan would consider it a dream come true to share a special moment with their favorite celebrity or singer. And while their conversation started on TikTok, it eventually transitioned to the messaging app Telegram.

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Staying connected with the fan, the scammers were able to nurture a romance with the woman. Falling for their tricks, the woman would routinely send the country singer money through Apple gift cards. Although a red flag for most fans, the woman continued to send money. After months of gift cards and thousands of dollars, the individual’s children noticed the missing funds.

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Country Music Scammers Steal More Than $384,000

Taking action, the family contacted the state police to report the crime. While an investigation was underway, the police had yet to give an exact amount of how much was stolen from the woman. Only giving an estimate, investigators believed she lost more than what they had discovered.

Consumer investigator Brian Roche offered some insight into how the scammers operated. Not seeking the active fans, he said, “These crooks prey on lonely people, widows and widowers, when they are emotionally vulnerable.” And just because the woman above was elderly, he added, “I have talked to romance scam victims in their 30s and 40s.”

Who was the country star? In the past, scammers have pretended to be singers like Vince Gill and Kenny Chesney. But for now, neither the police nor the family revealed the celebrity the scammers used to trick the woman.

While the identity of the country star remained a mystery, the consequences of the scam were painfully real. What the woman believed was a relationship with someone famous became an expensive lesson in the dangers of online romances.

(Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)