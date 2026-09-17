AC/DC’s Angus Young Signs a Baby During Surprise Appearance After Canceled Toronto Show

On Wednesday night, AC/DC was scheduled to take the stage at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. But with that concert sadly canceled, fans were left with nothing but disappointment. Not wanting to leave the fans empty-handed, AC/DC decided to make it up to some ticket holders when the group appeared at a pop-up event in the city. Shocking those in attendance, the evening featured more than a meet-and-greet as Angus Young apparently signed a baby.

Most fans attending the event hoped to get an autograph on their favorite shirt, CD, or album. But not one person. They wanted to remember the night forever. And while some have a favorite item, this person had a favorite child. Not the first individual to use their baby as a signature book, the hilarious moment was caught on camera.

Videos by American Songwriter

https://www.facebook.com/reel/901639149480037

Aside from getting the opportunity to spend time with AC/DC, the event included a selection of band memorabilia like a schoolboy uniform worn on stage by Young himself. Although most of the pop-up events didn’t feature members of the group, AC/DC wanted to give fans an unforgettable experience. And for one very young fan, they will hear the story for the rest of their lives.

[RELATED: AC/DC’s Stevie Young Rushed to Hospital After Concert]

Why Did AC/DC Cancel The Concert At Rogers Stadium?

What happened for AC/DC to cancel their concert at Rogers Stadium? Last week, the group announced that it would be canceling the show after a violent storm ripped through the area, completely destroying part of the venue. Not wanting to put the band or fans at risk, the decision was made.

Releasing a statement at the time, the venue said, “The safety of our fans, artists, crew and venue staff remains our highest priority. Every effort was made to find potential solutions for the show to move forward in Toronto, but unfortunately we were unable to find an alternative venue that could accommodate everyone. … Last week’s storm was an extraordinary weather event. A suspected microburst in the area with extreme winds and heavy rainfall made it a 100-year storm for Toronto.”

Part of the band’s Power Up tour, AC/DC prepared to travel to the United States to end their run with two shows at MetLife Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field. And with Young feeling generous, he might sign another baby for the right fan.

(Photo by Francesco Castaldo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)