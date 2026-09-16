Tanya Tucker Was 21 When She Ran Away With Merle Haggard, and Her Dad Came Looking for Her

After more than five decades in country music, Tanya Tucker had plenty of stories. While the voice behind hits like “What’s Your Mama’s Name,” the country singer received more than a few accolades, including Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Album. She was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A part of the genre since the early 1970s, Tucker recently shared how far she was willing to go to hang out with her hero Merle Haggard.

Sitting down on The Adam Carolla Show, Tucker expressed how much she loved Haggard. To her, there was no match to his talent and charisma. That’s why she decided to simply run away. Thankfully, at the time, she was 21. “I ran away with him. I didn’t really date him. Just snuck out of my window when I was 21 and got on a plane and went to see him in Texas.”

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Living life without any regrets, Tucker noticed a familiar face when she traveled through Mississippi. “My dad caught up with me in about Meridian, Miss.” Insisting that she only wanted to spend time with Haggard, the country singer added, “I just wanted to see how he was day to day, and we ended up being best friends right up until the day he died.”

[RELATED: Tanya Tucker Reveals What She Regrets About Her Friendship With the Late Dolly Parton]

Tanya Tucker Knew Both Merle Haggard And Dolly Parton

Haggard wasn’t the only icon Tucker rubbed shoulders with, as she also knew the legendary Dolly Parton. With Dolly passing away on August 25, Tucker explained how she modeled herself after the singer. “Dolly is the kind of person, the kind of artist [I wanted to be]. And the way she handled herself. I mean, she could cuss you out and make you like it. She had a way that was amazing, and I want to be more like her because she’s done so much.”

Getting the opportunity to become friends with singers who completely changed country music, Tucker cherished those memories. And while she eventually stepped on stage herself, she was always a fan first. “When I was a kid growing up in music, my heroes were mostly men, Elvis [Presley] and Merle, and I patterned myself more after them…”

Tucker eventually went from chasing her heroes to standing beside them. But no amount of success could erase the excitement of that 21-year-old climbing out a window to see Haggard.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)