Julia Stiles Reveals Dolly Parton Signed Off on Her “9 To 5” ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance Before Her Death

Dolly Parton was ready to see Julia Stiles dance. Weeks after the country music legend died, Stiles began her Dancing With the Stars stint by performing a quickstep routine to Parton’s song, “9 to 5.”

“It was only a couple weeks before Dolly passed that she approved this song specifically for me,” Stiles said ahead of her DWTS performance. “I’m so honored to be dancing to her music and honoring her legacy, and I want to make her proud.”

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The crowd enjoyed Stiles and pro partner Ezra Sosa’s dance to the tune, even offering the pair a standing ovation after their performance.

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Before the duo received their scores, co-host Julianne Hough asked Stiles how she felt about dancing to the iconic track.

“It was the first song we talked about. I wanted it so badly,” Stiles said. “We didn’t know what was gonna happen. She cleared it, and I just feel so honored to honor Dolly.”

“She’s such a powerhouse,” she continued. “And the song is so great. It’s such an anthem. And, yeah, what a legend.”

Stiles and Sosa received sixes across the board from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, earning a total of 18 out of 30 points. The performance was enough to get the actress and her partner through to the second week of the competition.

What to Know About Dolly Parton

Parton died on Aug. 25 after a short battle with cancer. She was 80. Since Parton died, tributes have poured in for the singer, with epic performances by stars including Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Brandi Carlile, and more.

Later this year, the Country Music Association with honor Parton with a TV special, CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton.

The two-hour television tribute will be a joyful, emotional celebration of the artist, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur whose music and generosity carried her from the mountains of east Tennessee into the hearts of generations around the world, told through performances, archival footage and personal stories that trace her extraordinary journey to becoming one of the most beloved entertainers and philanthropists in American history.

Sara Trahern, the CEO of the CMA, said of the late singer, “Dolly Parton belonged to the whole world, but she was born of this industry, and this industry owes her a debt of gratitude that words alone cannot repay.”

“As the organization built to serve and celebrate country music, honoring her legacy is not just an opportunity, it is our responsibility,” she added. “This special is our way of saying thank you, on behalf of every artist, industry member and fan who found a piece of themselves in her music.”

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