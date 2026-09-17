Madonna to Deliver Her First VMAs Performance in More Than Two Decades at 2026 Ceremony

Madonna is heading back to the VMAs. More than 20 years after she last performed at the ceremony, the pop legend has been tapped to open MTV’s 2026 show.

Madonna’s upcoming performance will mark her first since she, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera opened the 2003 show.

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Her highly-anticipated performance isn’t the only reason the night will be a big one for Madonna. The singer, who recently released her latest album, Confessions II, leads all artists with 11 nominations.

Madonna is up for awards in the following categories: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Dance, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Visual Effects.

The 19-time VMA winner has a long history with the awards show. Her performances of “Like a Virgin,” “Bye Bye Baby,” “Express Yourself,” and “Vogue” have become some of the most memorable in VMAs history.

Additionally, Madonna was the first solo female artist to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award in 1986.

What to Know About the 2026 VMAs

This year, just behind Madonna in terms of nominations is Taylor Swift, who earned nine nods. The “Fate of Ophelia” singer is up for a trophy in the Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Visual Effects categories.

Elsewhere, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each earned seven nods. Other top nominees include Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, LISA, Shakira, and Tate McRae.

Up for their first-ever Moon Person at this year’s ceremony are GENER8ION, Yung Lean, CORTIS, Stella Lefty, Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Sienna Spiroe, and Tucker Wetmore.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists now by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting will close on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. ET for all categories except Best New Artist, which will remain open through the show.

More performers and guest appearances for the show are expected to be announced later this month.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg VMAs will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27 on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+.

Photo courtesy of Warner Records