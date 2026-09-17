Grammy-Nominated Singer Behind Iconic 90s Hit Hospitalized in “Critical but Stable Condition”

While Duncan Sheik found his footing in the music industry when releasing his hit single “Barely Breathing,” he followed that release with several albums like Phantom Moon, Daylight, Whisper House, and Legerdemain. But his talents went far beyond the studio as he also expanded into Broadway. Thanks to his contributions to the musical Spring Awakening, he won a Tony Award for Best Original Score. Sadly, Sheik’s family shared the news that the singer was hospitalized and was currently in “critical but stable condition.”

Releasing a statement about Sheik being hospitalized, the family wrote in an Instagram post, “We would like to share an update with Duncan’s fans and the public. Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition. Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”

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With Duncan’s family trying to navigate the situation, they urged fans and friends to give them privacy during the difficult time. “We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind “Barely Breathing” by Duncan Sheik and Why He Segued into Musical Theater]

Fans Rally Around Duncan Sheik As He Remains In The Hospital

Although fans respected their wishes, many used the comment section as a way to send their love to Duncan. Comments read:

“Listening to Phantom Moon – the best of your work IMO – in its entirety, thinking of you. Hoping and wishing for better health and peace for you and your loved ones.”

“You got this dude! Your music has saved me more than once.”

“I literally just finished listening to barely breathing. Get well soon.”

“Your music has healed so many of us. Universe of healing prayers surround you from all parts of the world.”

“Dude. Love you. Please take all the time and space you need to recover. You are so important to so many of us!!!!”

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Sheik’s hospitalization came after the singer spent the last several months battling health issues. On August 20, he shared a post explaining how much he missed being at home and making music. “I would prefer to be home making music. But a bit of reflection is not too bad … boring hospital stays have their benefits (outside the obvious).”

Sheik admitted there were at least a few benefits to those “boring hospital stays.” Still, fans hoped his next update would come from somewhere far more familiar.

(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)