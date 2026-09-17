Dolly Parton Delivers One Final “I Will Always Love You” in Newly Released Video Recorded Before Her Death

During the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards, organizers honored Dolly Parton with more than a tribute, presenting her with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Although the organization had presented the award to others in the past, there wasn’t a singer more deserving than Dolly. Throughout her career, she did more than dominate the airwaves and silver screen – she was also one of the first pioneers to turn her career into a brand. Celebrating the life, career, legacy, and light of Dolly, the country singer apparently recorded an acceptance speech before she sadly passed away in August.

Although Dolly battled cancer over the last several months, that didn’t remotely stop her from sending her love to fans. While she needed to step away from the spotlight, she routinely shared messages of hope and thanks. But during the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards, it was time for country music to give its thanks to her. And one of those people was Dolly’s longtime friend, Emmylou Harris.

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But before sharing the touching tribute to Dolly, the Queen of Country Music had some words of her own. “Well, hey, it’s Dolly. I’m honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association. I mean, roots music, or what is now called Americana music, is what I grew up playing back in the Smoky Mountains.”

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Dolly Parton Taught Generations How To Make Dreams A Reality

Dolly watched the industry and genres evolve over the years and loved seeing new generations embrace the music. “Now, new fans discovered these albums, new Americana music communities embraced them, and now looking back at it all, I see this era of my career as a musical renaissance of sorts.”

Offering her thanks one last time, Dolly ended the message with the words she not only made famous but lived by. “I want to thank everyone at the AMA for recognizing me with this award. It’s a great honor truly, and just know that I will always love you.”

As for Harris, she believed that Dolly gave fans far more than hit songs. “There’s another famous Dolly saying: ‘If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.’ Through her songs and her own example, she showed so many musicians, artists and everyday folks exactly how to do that.”

Wanting every dreamer to follow the path of Dolly, Harris concluded, “So whatever road you’re on, I believe that Dolly’s walking it with every one of us tonight and always. She’s sprinkling those rhinestones along the path and reminding us as we walk to be on the lookout for ways to dream more, learn more, care more, and be more for ourselves and for each other.”

(Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)