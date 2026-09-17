Wynonna Judd Reveals the Private Moment She Shared With Dolly Parton After Her Mother’s Death

For many around the world, it was nearly impossible to ponder a world without Dolly Parton. She might have been the voice behind hits like “9 to 5,” but it was her kindness and generosity that made her the Queen of Country Music. No matter how many awards or No. 1 hits she accumulated over her career, she never stopped looking to help the community around her. But with Dolly passing away on August 25, Wynonna Judd recently admitted that she was still in shock over the news.

Speaking with Taste of Country, Judd expressed her emotions at the time of Dolly’s passing. Remembering what it was like on that day, she said, “It took me a minute. I heard it, and I went, ‘No, that’s not possible. We can’t lose her.’ I walked around my house going, ‘But I’ve got all the Dolly shirts and stuff. I’m gonna see her at [the CMAs]. I’m gonna…’ It’s awful.”

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Unlike fans, Judd personally knew Dolly. Over the decades, the two became friends and shared more than a few moments. One of those moments came when Judd lost her mother, Naomi Judd. Holding a memorial service for her, Wynonna received a gift of a lifetime from Dolly. “She came in and shut the door, and came over to me and hugged me. That kind of hug that lasts longer than the ‘pat, pat, pat.’ And she said, ‘I love you very much. I said, ‘I love you too.’ She said, ‘I’m so sorry.’ And we just shared a couple things back and forth. It was a very intimate moment.”

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Wynonna Judd Promises Dolly Parton Was A “10, Light-Wise”

Wanting to keep her memory alive through her actions, Wynonna insisted that it was difficult to match Dolly’s love. “She’s always on 10, light-wise. Her light is so bright. She’s just effervescent. She glides around the room, like, ‘Is this person real?!’ She’s so good. Her heart, her kindness, her joy, her hope — all those words come to mind.”

With Wynonna often asking herself “What would Dolly do,” she remained in denial. “I’m still in denial. I really am. She was plucked from this earth so quickly. I just can’t wrap my head around it. I’m just now starting to go, ‘She’s really not here.’”

While having to navigate a life without Dolly, Wynonna concluded, “It’s the end of an era.” Dolly’s death might have closed one chapter of country music, but for many, the lessons she left behind would continue to inspire.

(Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images)