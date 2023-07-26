Newcomer Babyfxce E Releases New Rap Single “Charge it to the Game”

Newcomer Babyfxce E has just released a new single, “Charge it to the Game,” featured on the rapper’s debut mixtape, coming this fall. The release of the new single is accompanied by a music video that depicts the fairly new artist from Flint, Michigan, performing in a neighborhood while he’s surrounded by friends.

Videos by American Songwriter

Man this beat got me feeling a certain way/ You ain’t gone get everything you put in/ Man, just charge it to the game/ Shoot my lawyer a couple thousand/ Get them charges out the way/ Catch ’em gettin his hair cut, read lyrics from “Charge It To The Game.”

More lyrics from the song include, Still hustling like I ain’t already made it/ I got that from my daddy/ Five pounds of Detroit runtz/ I got that in shit in baggies/ And not the good sense bitch we talkin’ bout the bows bag/ Man, this thot bitch fuckin’ off the name/ She don’t even want cash/ You drop two songs in a week and they both ass/ I make ten thousand a month off free styling/ And you wrote that.

RELATED: Florida A&M Football Suspended After Rapper Real Boston Richey Films Music Video in Locker Room

“If you’re from Flint, you’re just a strong-minded person, for real,” Babyfxce E said in a statement. “We’ve got a lot more to prove than everybody else does. The music scene can be tough, and you know the struggle in general. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”

Babyfxce E previously released the tracks “Six Flags” and “Today.” The latter is produced by Wealthy. Watch the new video for the rapper’s new song below.

Photo by Babyfxce E