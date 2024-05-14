“From Sleeping on an Air Mattress To Playing Red Rocks”: Wyatt Flores Tearfully Thanks Those Who Helped Him Live His “Crazy Dream”

The last couple of years have been a wild ride for Oklahoma native Wyatt Flores. He released his first song, “Travelin’ Kid” to streaming platforms in 2021. Since then, his ever-growing discography has garnered hundreds of millions of streams. More than that, he has been able to tour the country as a headliner and as an opener for bands and artists who inspired him. Last Friday (May 10), he opened for Oklahoma Red Dirt stalwarts the Turnpike Troubadours at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

Yesterday (May 13), Flores took to social media to share a short clip from his time on the iconic stage. In the video, he shows his gratitude for those who helped him get to where he is today before playing his fan-favorite song “Holes.”

“From sleeping on an air mattress to playing Red Rocks it’s all been worth it. Thank you,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Wyatt Flores Reflects on His Success at Red Rocks

The video doesn’t just show Wyatt Flores kicking off a great song with some gratitude. Those who watch the video are watching a young artist living his dream in front of thousands of people, including his parents. “I’m lucky enough I can see my mom and dad from up here,” he began.

“There have been a lot of people who have done a lot of things for me so I could go on and live this crazy dream,” he said while idly fingerpicking his guitar. “I hope they know that it was worth it,” he continued as his voice cracked with emotion.

That emotion overtook him as he stepped away from the microphone, smiling tearfully at the crowd and sharing a gesture of gratitude. Then, the video cuts to him performing “Holes” in front of a massive cheering crowd.

Flores is a perfect example of the shifting tides of the music industry. Many artists are still finding success in the industry the old-fashioned way. However, artists like Wyatt Flores, Zach Bryan, and other fast-climbing independent artists show that word of mouth, social media presence, and a genuine connection to the fans are just as likely to bring an artist acclaim, recording contracts, and opportunities they could have only dreamed of mere months ago.

