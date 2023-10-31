Wynonna Judd Announces She’ll Be Stepping in as Mega Mentor on ‘The Voice’

The legendary Wynonna Judd has just announced she’ll be adding a new role to her résumé alongside award-winning singer-songwriter and one-half of The Judds: Mega Mentor on The Voice. She shared the news in a post on X, writing, “I’m a Judd, not a judge.” She continued, “It is SUCH a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of [The Voice].” She also included a photo of herself on the set of the show.

The episode will air on November 6 on NBC and feature Judd in a teaching role as the newest mentor for season 24. She will mentor the contestants who make it through the current Battle Rounds as they prepare for the upcoming Knockouts.

Blake Shelton left The Voice last season, and the show has had a couple of mentors stepping in to pick up the country music-shaped slack Shelton left behind. Most notably, Reba McEntire served as Mega Mentor last season, before being promoted to a coach this season. Now, Wynonna Judd is filling the high-heeled shoes Fancy left behind.

The Voice is only a few weeks into its 24th season, but it’s already one of the most-watched shows on NBC.

In Wynonna Judd’s world, it’s been a couple of years filled with ups and downs, good times and bad. Her mother, Naomi Judd, tragically passed in April 2022, just one day before the two were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Last month, Wynonna gave a moving speech about her mother and career while accepting the Country Champion Award at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards.

“On [April] the 30th of last year, my mother committed suicide,” she said, in part. “I went to her house, and she died there. But we followed the ambulance anyway to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. I walked into the room, and I held her in my arms, and I kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes, and said, ‘I love you, Mom.’ I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning, and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted.

“You know why?” she continued. “Because that’s how much we love music, regardless of what has happened to me…I show up, and I show out.”

There’s no doubt Wynonna Judd is going to show up and show out for her new mentees on The Voice, and they’ll definitely be lucky to have her guidance. Judd’s episode airs on Monday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

I’m a Judd, not a judge. 😁 It is SUCH a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of @NBCTheVoice l!!!! Tune in 11/6 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/qDy4CEYqeN — Wynonna (@Wynonna) October 31, 2023

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images