Wynonna Judd Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Wynonna Judd is exploring the space between hell and hallelujah with an upcoming documentary on Paramount+.

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah is a feature-length documentary that chronicles Judd’s journey following the tragic death of her mother, Naomi Judd, and making the decision to move forward with The Judds: The Final Tour.

Naomi Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022, the day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Judds: The Final Tour began in September 2022 and concluded in February 2023.

“Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah offers audiences a raw, first-hand glimpse into Wynonna’s life as she bravely embarks on her next chapter following Naomi Judd’s untimely passing,” according to a press release.

Fans will get an intimate look at the tour both onstage and behind the scenes, along with interviews with Judd’s peers and friends who joined her on the trek as opening acts: Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, and Trisha Yearwood. Judd also opens her home in Franklin, Tennessee as fans get to see her peaceful life on the farm.

“It’s real and it’s raw,” Judd describes of the documentary in a statement. “It’s celebration and sadness. It’s all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”

Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Sandbox Productions are producing the doc. “Hello Sunshine is so honored that Wynonna trusted us, and our cameras, to join her on this tour and during this time,” Sara Rea, head of unscripted for Hello Sunshine, said in a statement. “We hope that Wynonna’s strength and vulnerability help others experiencing grief. We also hope that her humor, her heart, and her powerful voice inspire viewers as much as they did us. This is a very special story.”

The documentary premieres on April 26.

