Wynonna Judd Announces 2023 Back to Wy Tour Dates

Wynonna Judd is offering fans a career retrospective with her upcoming tour. On Monday (August 21), Judd announced the 2023 Back to Wy Tour, a 15-night engagement that sees her performing her first two albums, the 1992 self-titled debut and 1993 follow-up Tell Me Why. The tour takes her to theaters and casinos all over the U.S. in late fall where she’ll perform both albums top to bottom.

Wynonna spawned hits “No One Else on Earth,” “She is His Only Need” and “I Saw the Light,” while Tell Me Why produced beloved songs “Is it Over Yet,” the title track and others. The show will end with a finale of Judd performing some of her greatest hits from her solo career, as well as those from her legendary career as part of The Judds.

“Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me,” Judd shares in a press release. “Deep diving into my first two solo albums, Wynonna and Tell Me Why, track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see ‘herstory’ repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues.”

The tour begins on October 26 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and concludes on December 1 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale to the public on August 25.

Back to Wy follows The Judds: The Final Tour that Wynonna spent 2022 and early 2023 traveling the country with following the death of her mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd, in April 2022. Along the way, she brought several special guests including Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile and Martina McBride.

Back to Wy 2023 Tour Dates:

October 26, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27, 2023 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium

October 28, 2023 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino*

November 2, 2023 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

November 3, 2023 Bowler, WI North Star Mohican Casino*

November 4, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 9, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

November 11, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

November 12, 2023 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theatre

November 17, 2023 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

November 18, 2023 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Casino*

November 19, 2023 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

November 25, 2023 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

November 30, 2023 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Photo Credit: Jim Wright/Courtesy of Live Nation