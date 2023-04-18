Bebe Rexha Calls Out “Upsetting” Search Results Focusing on Her Weight

Bebe Rexha is speaking out about body image.

The “Meant to Be” singer recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the search bar on Tik Tok that shows one of the most popular searches about her is “bebe rexha weight.”

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” she writes in the caption. “I’m not mad ’cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

Hundreds of people took to the comments to share their support. “Ur beautiful,” wrote one follower. “Love you always.”

“You look amazing, don’t let that get to you!” another added.

“You are perfect and beautiful Bebe!” another fan raves. “I’m sending you an extra huge hug for any, even tiny bit this upset your heart!”

“As long as YOU are happy then it doesn’t matter!!!! Don’t starve yourself and lose your happiness!!!!!!!” said one fan, the tweet catching Rexha’s eye, who replied, “I’m working on myself every day. Just discouraged a bit right now.”

Rexha is the latest artist to call out online commentary about physical appearance. Ariana Grande recently released a video on Tik Tok addressing fans’ concerns about her body. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies no matter what,” she said, adding that there are “many different ways” to look healthy and beautiful.

“We should really work towards not doing that as much,” she continues. “There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like that I think we should help each other work toward. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer.”

Selena Gomez has also been outspoken about how being in the public eye has impacted her mental health, a topic she explores in her 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio