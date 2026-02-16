‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals Major Career News

New music from Luke Grimes is on the way. The Yellowstone star recently took to Instagram to announce that his second album, Redbird, is due out April 3.

“Making Redbird was a cathartic experience in many ways,” Grimes said of the album, per multiple outlets. “Sometimes the highs and lows of life are too much to express with words, so song becomes necessary.”

Grimes added, “As deeply personal as it is, the themes are simple and universal: love, loss, and learning along the way.”

The 10-track LP was produced by Dave Cobb. Grimes, Cobb, and Jessie Jo Dillion, co-wrote most of the project together. Nick Walsh, Wolf Mahler, and Natalie Hemby each contributed to one song on the album.

Fans have already gotten their first taste of the forthcoming album, “Love You Now,” the LP’s first single, is out now.

In addition to vocals, Grimes played acoustic guitar, percussion, and drums throughout the album.

What to Know About Luke Grimes

Grimes released his self-titled debut LP in 2024. In an interview with American Songwriter at the time, Grimes said that his first LP was “chapter one” of his music career.

“I had to kind of go into the past a little bit about my story,” he said of the release.

Going forward, though, Grimes said “there will be a lot more themes about a place like [Montana] or how this is sort of informing my life now, currently.”

Though Grimes is busy with music, he’s still acting too. The entertainer is best know for starring as Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, which aired its series finale in December 2024.

Grimes hasn’t left the Yellowstone world, though. He’s set to reprise his role in Marshals, which is both a spinoff and sequel to the original series. The new show will premiere March 1 on CBS.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Grimes admitted that he was hesitant to continue Kayce’s story.

“And then the new showrunner, Spencer [Hudnut], called and he had an idea that was very, very good. And that was it,” Grimes said. “I was like, ‘OK, that makes sense. And that opens up a whole new world for him and we get to see him be a different Kayce than we’ve ever seen.’”

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage