Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan & Ryan Bingham Collaborate on Benefit Concert for Victims of Texas Wildfire

Back in February, the Texas panhandle dominated headlines when a wildfire broke out. While wildfires are not uncommon, the Smokehouse Creek Fire grew to a size that destroyed more than 1 million acres of land. But that wasn’t all as it eventually joined with the Windy Deuce fire, which caused the loss of another 150,000 acres. With the fires destroying land, livestock, and buildings, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan decided to team up with country singer Ryan Bingham to host a benefit concert for those affected by the historic fire.

Hosting the event on May 6, 2024, at the Hotel Dover, all proceeds from the concert will go to help the victims rebuild their homes and lives. Releasing a statement, Sheridan said, “The Panhandle fires have devastated family, friends and fellow ranchers. It is incumbent upon all of us to help in any way possible, as we know they would do the same for us.”

THE TEXAS INFERNO CONTINUES TO RAGE UNCONTAINED.



The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas’ panhandle has now scorched over 1.3mm hectares.



That’s nearly the size of the US state of Connecticut.pic.twitter.com/rWByORm0PY — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 5, 2024

Taylor Sheridan & Ryan Bingham Gain Praise For Relief Efforts

With both Sheridan and Bingham wanting to help those in need, the proceeds will be handed to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Disaster Relief Fund. The president of the organization, Carl Ray Polk Jr. praised Sheridan and his Four Sixes Ranch for stepping up. “We are proud to partner with Four Sixes to help ranchers and their families in the Texas Panhandle recover from these devastating wildfires and grateful for Four Sixes’ generous support of TSCRA and the Texas ranching family.”

Not the first time they have joined forces, Polk Jr. added, “TSCRA and the Four Sixes Ranch have a rich history dating back nearly 150 years working alongside one another to advance and protect the stewards of land and livestock in the Southwest.”

While Sheridan and Bingham gained high praise for helping those in need, the benefit also set up a donation page for those who might not be able to make the trip to the concert. Although enjoying the fame and stardom that came from Yellowstone, it appears that Sheridan always remembers that before Hollywood, he was just a kid who grew up on a ranch in Cranfills Gap, Texas.

