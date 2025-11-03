Spotify’s AI Lyrics Butcher This Country Star’s 41 Million Streamed Hit Song: “They Oiled Me Up”

Aside from being a country singer, Gavin Adcock made a name for himself when it came to his partying lifestyle and his blunt opinions. He once caught the wrath of Beyoncé fans when he labeled her Cowboy Carter album anything but country. Adcock even came face-to-face with Zach Bryan, who wanted to do more than exchange heated words. But through all the drama and near fights, Adcock focused on his career. He released his newest album, Own Worst Enemy, back in August. And it seems that when using AI to list lyrics for his song “Last One to Know”, the technology added some oil.

Using the song to help promote the album, Adcock noted how the lyrics reflected his life and how he often woke up barely remembering the night before. Channeling those feelings into “Last One To Know”, the lyrics included the chorus, “Wild-ass women, hard-ass living/Did it to myself, near over and over/Guess me and my buddy Jim put on a hell of a show/They woke me up this morning, I was the last one to know.”

While recalling a night of forgotten memories, when looking at the lyrics on Spotify, they read, “Wild-ass in women, hard-ass in livin’/I did it to myself near over and over/ Yes, me and my buddy Jim put on a hell of a show/ They oiled me up this mornin’, I was the last one to know.”

Gavin Adcock Responds To Lyrics Being “Oiled” By AI

Already gaining over 41 million listens on Spotify, fans found the mishap hilarious. “No better than when we hear a song on the radio and sing the lyrics wrong for 20+ years.” Another person added, “Wait. Those aren’t the words?” And if that wasn’t enough, one person claimed, “I noticed that a long time ago.”

Not wanting to get “oiled up” just yet, the lyrics eventually made their way to Adcock, who shared his own post. “My face when I see Spotify’s AI lyrics.”

Although AI might be able to create images, write speeches, and bring celebrities back from the dead, it obviously needed some extra time when it came to Adcock’s lyrics. And with AI coming under constant criticism from actors, writers, and singers – some things it just can’t fake: good whiskey, bad decisions, and the lyrics of a country artist who lived it.

