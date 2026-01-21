4 Soft Rock Songs From the 1970s That Also Rock Hard

Soft rock helped broaden the audience for rock music. Perhaps Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and The Rolling Stones were too much for some. The alternative gave listeners rock music without its harsh edges, volume, and feedback. But that doesn’t mean soft rock doesn’t occasionally rock hard, as these easy jams from the 1970s certainly prove.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Baker Street” by Gerry Rafferty

Even before Foo Fighters covered “Baker Street”, I knew this song rocked. You might think a soft rock jam that opens with a sax riff isn’t capable of rocking, but you’d be wrong. Scottish singer Gerry Rafferty brings the verses down to a contemplative vibe, setting you up for when the sax inevitably returns. To be clear, I’m writing this without irony. Just crank it, and you’ll see what I’m talking about here.

“Cold As Ice” by Foreigner

Foreigner’s self-titled debut always felt like the upper end of soft rock’s volume. “Cold As Ice” is a piano tune, but you also hear hints of Queen’s ambitions. Lou Gramm’s voice seemingly wills this bitter sentiment into an arena anthem. The synthesizers hint at where many rock bands headed in the 1980s. Though the keys do soften the edges, and most could name this tune from just the opening piano riff, “Cold As Ice”, and its smooth layers of vocal harmonies indeed rock.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Often, you don’t need much volume to rock. Mick Fleetwood and John McVie lay a deep groove, which is fitting when you consider the origins of the band’s name. Stevie Nicks wrote “Dreams” and sings in a monotone voice, only slightly above her speaking voice. Further proving one doesn’t need to shout to be powerful. Christine McVie plays a delicate yet funky Fender Rhodes electric piano part, and Lindsey Buckingham fills the space with swelling guitar textures, setting the track in a kind of hazy midtempo, easy-rocking state.

“Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney

“Maybe I’m Amazed” is one of my favorite Paul McCartney songs, and that’s saying something considering, you know, he was in The Beatles. But what amazes me is how critics panned McCartney’s post-Beatles debut. It was mostly recorded at home, and the sparse mix connects listeners intimately to one of the most important songwriters in history. John Lennon and others have criticized McCartney for his history of writing “Silly Love Songs”. But this one is a reminder that Macca has one of the greatest rock howls you’ll ever hear.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns