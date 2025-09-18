You Might Like Willie and Waylon, but You Might Also Like These 3 Pop Country Singles

Country music is in its most divisive era. If you read us consistently, or any music publication for that matter, then you know this polarizing split is defined by two categories: Americana and country. It is an ideological battle that has played out in Reddit threads, Instagram comment sections, and even among certain artists, who have feuded in front of the masses. Very recently, as a matter of fact.

Videos by American Songwriter

What has seemingly been lost in this musical split is the simple ability to like both types of music. Isn’t that what music taste is all about—The ability to like whatever you like without a staunch allegiance that hinders your musical exploration? Well, we think that, so you might like Willie and Waylon, but you can also like these three pop country singles.

“Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

This song once belonged to the Americana genre, as it was originally released by Old Crow Medicine Show. However, in 2013, Darius Rucker covered the song and turned it into a commercial country mainstream hit.

Despite becoming part of the “machine,” the single still upholds the origins of the song, all while painting it with a shiny new pop-esque coat. Is it a sing-along piece? Yes, but that is its appeal. It’s catchy, yet also not overly saturated with heavy production and trite tropes. In other words, this song is for every type of country fan.

“Need You Know” by Lady A

You can disagree with us, but Lady A‘s 2009 single “Need You Know” is simply a great piece of music. It follows a fairly pop model, however, amidst that structure is a sophisticated and tasteful piece of music that is easy on the ear and heavy on the heart.

To this day, the song has an incredibly broad appeal, and it certainly did following its release as well. While it differs from a lot of the pop country music today, it is still a definitive pop country staple of the 2000s. Which, to some, is arguably the golden era of the sub-genre.

“You Look Like You Love Me” by Riley Green & Ella Langley

Riley Green and Ella Langley‘s 2024 single “You Look Like You Love Me” was undeniably one of the biggest country songs of 2024. The single is painfully catchy, pleasantly simple, and also threads a sweet narrative of barroom romance. It has all the makings of a commercial pop country hit, and the formula worked and continues to work.

Frankly, it’s a bit difficult to disagree with the quality of this song. Now, you can disagree with its creative strides, as it seemingly doesn’t make any enormous ones. However, when it hits your eardrums, you can’t help but hum the melody for the days to come, and hey, that is just alright.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images