On the Charts 69 Years Ago, Buddy Knox Was a No. 1 With His History-Making Self-Penned Debut Single

Sixty-nine years ago today, Buddy Knox was at No. 1 with his debut single “Party Doll.” It topped the Billboard Best Sellers in Stores and Honor Roll of Hits charts simultaneously, holding both peak positions for a single week. While it wasn’t the biggest hit of the year, it was groundbreaking because Knox wrote it.

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When Knox and his band, the Rhythm Orchids, hit No. 1 with “Party Doll,” rock and roll was in its infancy. At the time, a handful of songwriters were delivering compositions to early adopters of the genre. However, Knox had been writing songs for years when he and his band walked into their first recording session. So, they chose to record one of his compositions.

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Sixty-nine years ago today, Knox became the first rock artist to top the chart with a song he wrote.

The Story Behind Buddy Knox’s History-Making Hit

According to the Texas State Historical Association, Buddy Knox grew up in a musical family that enjoyed country, folk, and gospel music. He bought his first guitar when he was a kid and learned to play and sing along with his loved ones.

After finishing high school, he enrolled at what is now West Texas A&M University. He was working toward a master’s degree in accounting and had a job with an oil company lined up. However, he walked away from that life for music.

It started when he and some of his friends started serenading girls’ dormitories at night. Before long, they were being invited to sing at dances and other campus functions. After they’d gained popularity on campus, the Orchids learned about Norman Petty’s recording studio in Clovis, New Mexico, from Roy Orbison.

The group pooled all of their money to get the $60 they needed for a recording session. They kicked off their first session with “Party Doll,” a song Knox wrote when he was 15.

Initially, they released the song on Triple-D, a label formed by Knox and Chester Oliver, his publisher. It became a regional hit and was later chosen to be the first release from newly-formed New York-based Roulette Records.

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