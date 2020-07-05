Ray Charles “America” is number one.

America’s number one song choice in 2019 for the 4th of July,

Ray Charles, “America The Beautiful”

More than forty years since he first recorded it, Ray Charles’ rendition of “America The Beautiful” remains American’s number one choice for 4th of July listening. It came in at the top of the list of YouTube’s most played 4th of July songs from 2019.



John Prine’s late manager Al Bunetta used to complain about our modern digital age, saying it’s not as fun as it used to be now that all information is immediately accessible. “We used to have an argument that could go on for decades,” he said. “Nowadays, before you get a chance to say `Dimaggio,’ some kid with a phone tell you you’re wrong. What fun is that?”



He was right. That is both the blessing and curse of this era. Verifiable answers are instantly accessible, changing forever the human habit of arguing over what is real.



So it is telling to review YouTube’s data on 4th of July song popularity a day after posting our own playlist. Their list of the most played YouTube songs from 2019 makes it clear which songs soared above all others for Americans on Independence Day.

The number one song is “America The Beautiful” by Ray Charles. The number two song is “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen.



That the list reflects American diversity on this holiday comes as no surprise. The first five includes two African Americans (Ray Charles and James Brown), one woman (Demi Lovato), one country artist (Toby Keith) and one rock & roll here (Bruce Springsteen).



Simon & Garfunkel’s “America” made it at number 10, and Tom Petty’s “American Girl” came in at number 18.



Here is the first 25:



1. Ray Charles, “America the Beautiful” — 6,000%

2. Bruce Springsteen, “Born in the U.S.A.” — 2,400%

3. Demi Lovato, “Made in the USA” — 1,800%

4. Toby Keith, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” — 1,600%

5. James Brown, “Living in America” — 890%

6. Fall Out Boy, “Fourth of July” — 880%

7. Darryl Worley, “Have You Forgotten?” — 670%

8. Lenny Kravitz, “American Woman” — 650%

9. Granger Smith, “Merica” — 585%

10. Simon & Garfunkel, “America” — 505%

11. Chicago, “Saturday in the Park” — 430%

12. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, “Summertime” — 320%

13. Katy Perry, “Firework” — 305%

14. John Mellencamp, “Pink Houses” — 260%

15. Rick Derringer, “Real American” — 250%

16. The Beach Boys, “Surfin’ U.S.A.” — 245%

17. Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.” — 240%

18. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, “American Girl” — 235%

19. Carrie Underwood, “All-American Girl” — 215%

20. Toby Keith, “Red Solo Cup” — 180%

21. Kid Rock, “American Bad A**” — 160%

22. Lil Wayne, “God Bless Amerika” — 145%

23. Little Big Town, “Day Drinking” — 120%

24. Jimmy Buffett, “Margaritaville” — 120%

25. Lana Del Rey, “National Anthem” — 120%

