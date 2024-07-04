Hometown of Toby Keith Honoring the Country Icon With Special 4th of July Tribute

Back in February, country music mourned the death of Toby Keith. While battling stomach cancer for some time, the singer consistently discussed getting back to the stage and how optimistic he was about the future. Given his contributions to the genre over the decades, he gained a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame just hours after his death. Over the following weeks, fans, musicians, and country music took a moment to honor the icon and remember how much he cared about supporting the armed forces and his love for America. And wanting to keep his legacy alive, it seems his hometown will honor him during their 4th of July celebration.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Keith produced numerous hit songs focused on his love for America. There was “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue”, “Made in America”, and “American Soldier.” And apparently, there was no holiday more important to the singer than the 4th of July. His daughter, Krystal, discussed how hard the day would be. “I’m expecting Fourth of July to just be the hardest one to take… That’s a time that we’ve always spent with him: We typically are at our lake house or the golf club, and that’s a really big holiday for him.”

Growing up in Moore, Oklahoma, Keith loved the town, even playing for the More High School football team. The town’s water tower has his name on it. Knowing how much he loved Independence Day, the town is making sure he will be there in spirit as they announced, “Enjoy one of the largest fireworks show in the state with food trucks, vendors, and activities throughout the day. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 pm and will be set to the music of the late Toby Keith, as we pay tribute to this country music icon and Moore native.”

Toby Keith Never Apologized For Loving America

While struggling with stomach cancer, in 2023, Keith took the stage in Oklahoma and expressed his love for America. He told the crowd, “Never apologize for being patriotic! F*k ‘em.”

Fans filled the comment with love for Keith, writing, “Always has the best songs for the July 4th playlists. Love Toby forever.” Another fan insisted, “Prayers and Love to Toby and his family. Some of the sounds of my childhood. Keep hamming brother, never let anyone take that from you.”

