Demi Lovato Rocks Out to “Cool for the Summer” During Fourth of July Fireworks

Demi Lovato gave her hit song, “Cool for the Summer” a rock makeover with her performance during CNN’s The Fourth in America special. Taking the stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during the fireworks display, Lovato rocked out to her pop hit that opens with an ear-catching guitar riff before the singer launches into the first verse and chorus.

Videos by American Songwriter

Take me down into your paradise/Don’t be scared, ’cause I’m your body type/Just something that we wanna try/’Cause you and I, we’re cool for the summer, she belts out in the chorus that leads into a guitar-heavy jam session by her all-female band. The performance flexed the rock tones in Lovato’s voice, as well as her expansive range. Ludacris and Fergie also performed at the event, with Lovato singing and dancing along backstage during their sets, as seen on Instagram Stories.

Lovato released rock versions of “Cool For the Summer” in May 2023 and “Heart Attack” in March 2023. In 2022, the singer announced her departure from pop music by posting a photo on Instagram with the caption, “A funeral for my pop music.” She recently another rock song, “SWINE,” in response to the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which provided women the constitutional right to have an abortion.

“It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion, and although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice,” Lovato explained. “I created ‘SWINE’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy. I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person’s right to make decisions about their own body is honored.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports Group