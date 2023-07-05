Shania Twain Dazzles With July 4th Performance of One of Her Biggest Hits

Shania Twain brought one of her biggest hits to CNN’s The Fourth in America. On Tuesday (July 4), the superstar offered a pre-taped performance of her signature hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” that was recorded during her concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, in June 2023. The crowd immediately gets fired up by the familiar opening electric guitar riff, followed by Twain’s iconic phrase, “Let’s go girls.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The all-ages crowd, complete with lit-up pink cowboy hats, can be seen singing and dancing all the while as Twain sings, The best thing about bein’ a woman/Is the prerogative to have a little fun and/Oh, oh, oh, go totally crazy, forget I’m a lady/Men’s shirts, short skirts/Oh, oh, oh, really go wild, yeah, doin’ it in style. The crowd doesn’t miss a beat when Twain beckons them to sing the famous line, Man! I feel like a woman, at the end of the chorus.

The country superstar was one of many performers on the CNN special alongside Ludacris, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Duran Duran, and others. The singer is currently globetrotting on her Queen of Me Tour with a setlist that features some of her other greatest hits, including “Up!” “Any Man Of Mine,” “You’re Still the One,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

The tour kicked off in Twain’s native Canada in Vancouver in May 2023 and continues through November, passing through the U.S. and Europe before returning to Vancouver, Canada, where it wraps on November 14. Along the way, she’s bringing a slew of country acts with her, including Kelsea Ballerini, Hailey Whitters, Breland and Mickey Guyton.

“Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered,” Twain shared when announcing the release of the Queen of Me album and corresponding tour. “I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”

Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic