You’ve Heard These 6 Classic Rock Songs Hundreds of Times—Here’s What They Really Mean

Anyone who spends a considerable amount of time listening to classic rock radio knows that, for the most part, the same 50 songs make up the majority of most stations’ playlists. And why wouldn’t you cherry-pick the best of the best songs from specific decades? Sure, I’ve listened to Pat Benetar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” more times than I can count traveling the country.

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But hey. A good rock song is a good rock song. And in some cases, these ultra-common cuts hide deeper meanings that you might not have picked up on during the first, fifth, or 500th listen.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac is arguably their most ubiquitous song, thanks in no small part to the skateboarding, cranberry juice-drinking man who brought the song back into the mainstream in 2020. But fewer people know that Stevie Nicks wrote “Dreams” in direct response to Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham’s more scathing track, “You Can Go Your Own Way”.

“That Smell” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

In an uncanny turn of events, Lynyrd Skynyrd released “That Smell” just days before their plane would go down in a tragic accident that killed several founding members on board. But “That Smell” wasn’t about a plane crash. It was actually about a car crash that Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington got into while driving under the influence.

“Smoke On The Water” by Deep Purple

“Smoke On The Water” is one of those classic rock songs that is more recognizable by riff than actual lyrics. And we’d wager a bet that you forgot that the verses of Deep Purple’s seminal hit describe, in pretty accurate historical detail, the night that a theatre where Frank Zappa was playing caught on fire.

“Band On The Run” by Wings

Paul McCartney has cited many influences for Wings’ hit “Band On The Run”. However, a large inspiration came from McCartney’s final years with The Beatles. During these contentious years, the musicians often felt trapped in boardrooms and business meetings that were tedious, stressful, and the antithesis of why they became rock ‘n’ rollers in the first place.

“Riders On The Storm” by The Doors

The Doors’ slinky 1971 track, “Riders On The Storm”, has become synonymous with their rock ‘n’ roll legacy, despite its surprisingly dark origins. Jim Morrison drew inspiration from the hitchhiking killer Billy “Cockeyed” Cook for the verse that describes the “killer on the road” whose “brain is squirming like a toad.” Morrison’s subtle whispering throughout the song makes it even creepier.

“Somebody To Love” by Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Airplane are the de facto figureheads of the West Coast psychedelia movement of the late 1960s. However, one of their most famous songs, “Somebody To Love”, directly contradicted the “free love” movement that was taking over San Francisco around that time. “Somebody To Love” is actually a celebration of monogamous relationships and a criticism of free love.

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