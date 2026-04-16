Ella Langley Makes History Again as the First Female Country Artist Ever To Hold Billboard’s Top Two Streaming Spots

When Ella Langley pitched her viral Riley Green duet “You Look Like You Love Me”, her label pushed back, insisting it would become “the worst-performing song” on her debut album, Hungover. Long story short—it hit No. 1 and put the Hope Hull, Alabama-born artist on the map. Recently releasing her sophomore album, Dandelion, on April 10, Langley continues to make history with the record’s first two singles, “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her.”

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Ella Langley Joins an Elite Club

On April 9, “Choosin’ Texas” topped Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the seventh straight week. Right behind it is “Be Her”, the second single off Ella Langley’s new LP—making her the first female country artist in history to simultaneously claim the chart’s top two spots.

Genre aside, the five-time ACM Award winner also becomes just the eighth woman to ever reach this milestone, joining Iggy Azalea, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Meghan Trainor.

Additionally, Langley, 26, is only the second country artist ever to double up at the top of the streaming songs chart. She follows Morgan Wallen, who accomplished this feat last year with “I’m the Problem” and “Just in Case”.

“Women Are About to Take Over”

“Choosin’ Texas” is the kind of hit many artists spend their whole career chasing. Climbing the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 since its October 2025 release, the song finally reached the top spot in February.

At that time, it also topped the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts—making Ella Langley the first woman to ever hold the No. 1 spots on all three charts at the same time.

[RELATED: Did You Know the No. 1 Country Song in America Quietly Features the Most-Awarded Artist in ACM History?]

Adding to the song’s lore, “Choosin’ Texas” was in its second week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 the same week Megan Moroney’s third studio album, Cloud 9, debuted atop the Billboard 200.

The two women—who currently have 16 ACM Award nominations between them in 2026—are the only female duo ever to hold both No. 1 spots at the same time.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Langley called the dual accomplishment “incredible.”

“It’s a testament to the stories we’re telling and how they’re resonating with fans,” she said, adding, “I’m so excited for what music’s going to look like in the next two to three years. Women are about to take over, I’m telling you that right now.”

Featured image by Adam Kissick/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images