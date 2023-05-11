YSL Update: Young Thug Taken to Hospital Before Court Hearing, Gunna Plans New Music

On Thursday (May 11), rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, was taken to the hospital after suffering from an undisclosed illness before a scheduled court hearing. Still in the midst of his federal racketeering case, which is in the jury selection stage, Williams’ attorney Keith Adams did not reveal what Williams’ ailment was. “I know he’s had some difficulty of a similar sort at the Cobb County jail a few months ago, and so I’m obviously concerned about his wellbeing,” Adams said.

Videos by American Songwriter

After being evaluated at an Atlanta medical facility, though, Adams did confirm that Williams would be available to attend his next hearing Friday morning (May 12). This news comes just a few weeks after Williams and Adams filed a fourth motion for bond, on the grounds that his treatment and diet at Fulton County Jail have been detrimental to his health.

“Mr. Williams is not a risk to commit a crime and he’s not a risk to flee the jurisdiction and that’s what bond is about,” Adams told the judge.

According to 11Alive, the local Atlanta news station that has been covering the case closely, Williams’ diet behind bars has consisted mostly of chocolate and chips, lacking in vital nutrients. Additionally, Adams claims Williams has been deprived of adequate sleep, fresh air, and sunlight ever since his May 2022 arrest. Williams’ request for bond has not been met, though, as he currently faces eight different counts relating to conspiracy and possession of drugs and firearms once the YSL RICO trial kicks off.

In related news, fellow YSL member Gunna, who in December pled guilty to a conspiracy charge in the case and was released from jail, is planning on putting out new music soon. Over a year since his January 2022 studio album DS4 went No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the Atlanta icon replied to a Gunna fan page saying “I’m OTW (on the way)” in response to the page asking, “where tf are you?”

The fallout from the many YSL arrests made on May 9, 2022, has affected several of the label’s artists in different ways. In the particular case of Young Thug, though, he may end up facing the harshest consequences.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW