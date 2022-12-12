Zac Brown Band Embarking on 2023 From the Fire Tour

Zac Brown Band are forged in the fire on their upcoming tour.

The band is jetting off on the 30-date From the Fire Tour across North America in summer 2023 beginning on June 30 in Columbus, Ohio, and concluding with a two-night stay in Tampa at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on November 3 and 4. The tour includes a stop at historic Fenway Park in Boston on August 19, where they hold the record for most consecutive sold-out shows with a total of 13. In addition to Tampa, the band will park at multiple venues for two-night shows at Gilford, New Hampshire; Wantagh, New York; Denver, Colorado; and Irvine, California. The tour also includes a stop in Toronto, Canada, on July 14. Tenille Townes, Marcus King and King Calaway will come as opening acts.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” frontman Zac Brown shares in a statement. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

The From the Fire Tour comes hot on the heels of ZBB’s 2022 Out in the Middle Tour and the release of the deluxe edition of their album, The Comeback. During their performance at Fenway Park on the Out in the Middle Tour, the band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame becoming only the third act to do so, following Paul McCartney and Billy Joel.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 16) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below.

Zac Brown Band 2023 From the Fire Tour Dates:

Friday, June 30, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena+

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Friday, July 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium#

Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center+

Friday, August 11, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^+

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^+

Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park+

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek~+

Friday, October 6, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion#~+

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center~+

Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 20, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Friday, November 3, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Tampa, FL– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

#Non-Live Nation show

*Tickets on-sale now

+Special Guest King Calaway

^Special Guest Marcus King

~Special Guest Tenille Townes

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images