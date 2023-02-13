Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage have announced a 2023 co-headlining North American tour this summer.

The tour will kick off in Auburn, Washington, just outside of Seattle, on June 2 and continue through July 15 with the final show in Boston, Massachusetts.

The announcement marks the first time Gallagher and Co. will tour in North America since 2019, back when the group toured with the Smashing Pumpkins.

The opening of the tour coincides with the release of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ upcoming LP release for their fourth studio LP, Council Skies.

As for Garbage, the band toured extensively in 2021 to promote their album No Gods No Masters.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased via livenation.com.

Check out the tour dates below.

2023 North American Tour

June 2, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

June 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric

^ non-Live Nation date

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images