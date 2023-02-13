Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage have announced a 2023 co-headlining North American tour this summer.
The tour will kick off in Auburn, Washington, just outside of Seattle, on June 2 and continue through July 15 with the final show in Boston, Massachusetts.
The announcement marks the first time Gallagher and Co. will tour in North America since 2019, back when the group toured with the Smashing Pumpkins.
The opening of the tour coincides with the release of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ upcoming LP release for their fourth studio LP, Council Skies.
As for Garbage, the band toured extensively in 2021 to promote their album No Gods No Masters.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased via livenation.com.
Check out the tour dates below.
2023 North American Tour
June 2, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 3, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 7, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^
June 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 10, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
June 29, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 3, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
July 6, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*without Metric
^ non-Live Nation date
