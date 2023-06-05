Dave Matthews Band to Perform in South Africa

Dave Matthews is returning to his home country.

Dave Matthews Band has booked two shows in South Africa in December. They’re set to perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on December 10 and Grand Arena in Cape Town on December 12. This marks a special occasion for the band, as it’s their first time performing in the country since 2013.

Matthews was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1967. A decade later, his family moved back to Johannesburg after living in New York and England. In 1985, he was almost enlisted to serve in the South African military but left the country shortly thereafter.

The South African dates come at the end of the band’s upcoming 2023 World Tour, which kicks off on Friday (June 9) with their first show at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, New York. They’ll make multi-night stops in cities including Chicago, Illinois; Saratoga Springs, New York; Irvine, California, and George, Washington, through late summer. The tour wraps with a three-night stay at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George on September 1-3.

The group released their new album, Walk Around the Moon, in May 2023, their first in five years. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

The “American Baby” singers have partnered with The Nature Conservancy for the tour, giving fans the option to donate an additional two dollars when they buy a ticket to plant a tree as part of Plant a Billion Trees, the organization’s forest restoration program in an effort to plant a billion trees worldwide by 2025. Dave Matthews Band has long been intentional about being conscious of the environment while touring, so much so they were named a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 9 at 9 a.m. local time, with a fan presale beginning on Wednesday (June 7) at 7 a.m. local time.

Dave Matthews Band 2023 World Tour Dates:

6/9 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

SOUTH AFRICAN TOUR DATES

12/10 – Pretoria, GT – SunBet Arena at Time Square

12/12 – Cape Town, WC – Grand Arena at GrandWest

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival