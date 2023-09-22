Zach Bryan Harmonizes with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan on New EP ‘Boys of Faith’

Rising country star and chart phenom Zach Bryan has released a new five-song EP titled Boys of Faith. Its title track features a collaboration with Bon Iver. The EP release comes after his No. 1 self-titled album Zach Bryan, released in late August.

The EP also features a collaboration with singer-songwriter Noah Kahan on the track “Sarah’s Place.” In addition, renowned musician Rob Moose plays strings on “Boys of Faith” as well as fiddle on the tracks “Sarah’s Place,” “Pain, Sweet, Pain,” and “Nine Ball,” as pointed out by Pitchfork.

Bryan has admired the talent of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and wrote on X recently, “bon iver is such a generational act and such a genius in my eyes if you guys only understood how far this goes back for me and if you understood he’s the reason I started playing music that meant somethin’.”

Bryan announced in August that he’s heading out on the road for his 2024 Quittin’ Time Tour. The tour that kicks off on March 6 will find him performing about 50 dates and more across the United States and Canada throughout the end of the year. The trek will conclude in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will mark a full circle moment for the artist.

The openers for the tour include Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Levi Turner, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, and Turnpike Troubadours. Tickets are available for the tour now right here.

Billboard reported that his debut album Zach Bryan “opened with the biggest streaming week for a rock album in history.” Shortly after, his collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything,” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images