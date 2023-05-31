Zach Bryan Kicks Fan Out of Show After Attempting to Grab His Guitar 

Zach Bryan will not tolerate disruptive behavior on his nationwide tour. The Grammy-nominated artist is currently on his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour and ran into an incident with a ticket holder.

While performing in Albany, New York, at the MVP Arena over the weekend, a fan tried to snatch his beloved acoustic guitar from his hands. Within a video captured by an audience member, you see the “Something in the Orange” singer sprint through a crowd.

Bryan was abruptly stopped when an unidentified woman pulled at his six-string instrument. The 27-year-old immediately turned around and asked his security guard to “get her out of here.”

The artist is known for gifting a signed acoustic Gibson J-45 guitar at his concerts. The instrument tends to lean on the pricey side, as it can cost around $3,000. Bryan spoke out and addressed his concerns when the viral video began circulating.

“I give J-45s out at a lot of concerts. The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together,” he explained on Twitter. “Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out.”

He continued to go into detail about his personal space and what he expects from fans on tour.

“I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar,” he added. “But, if you try to rip it out of my hands, I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course.”

Bryan has become a stand-out act within the entertainment industry. When he announced his nationwide headlining run, tickets sold out in less than thirty seconds. Before making tickets available, Bryan went the extra mile to ensure his concerts were financially accessible.

“I didn’t care about selling out the tour in thirty seconds, I cared about people getting reasonably priced tickets,” he wrote on Instagram. “We sold all the tickets in 3 waves to actual fans, we hired teams to limit bots, and we sacrificed a lot of personal things to give real people, real seats.”

The singer-songwriter extended the tour with additional dates to keep up with high demand. He is expected to wrap up the critically acclaimed run in late August. The tour comes on the heels of his 24-track live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. The tracklist was recorded at his legendary show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater and was in response to the Ticketmaster monopoly debate.

The hitmaker announced (May 31) his split from girlfriend Debra Peifer, a relationship he was in after his private divorce from ex-wife Rose Madden.

“For transparency and with respect, I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago,” he explained. “Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty of memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.”

