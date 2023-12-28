Bryan Adams So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024: Upcoming Shows and How To Buy Tickets

Canadian icon Bryan Adams announced more shows last month for his So Happy It Hurts Tour. The “Summer of ’69” balladeer will be bringing his brand of heartland rock to stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters around the world, extending the tour that saw Adams playing electric shows to sold-out crowds across the U.S. in 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Bryan Adams is used to putting on invigorating performances for his fans and his latest tour is set to be no different. Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart will be joining Adams on tour, giving fans even more of a reason to come out.

If you want to see Bryan Adams live in North America, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

To see Bryan Adams perform on any of his international shows, like his May 13th show at the Royal Albert Hall in London or his 3Arena show in Dublin later that same month, you can head directly to Viagogo and get your official tickets there.

While we can’t be certain as to what Bryan Adams plans on playing for his latest tour, we can hope the Grammy award-winning artist will be playing some of his hits, including “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started”, “The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You”, and of course, “Summer of ‘69.”

Bryan Adams is one of the most decorated music artists of all time. He has so many Juno awards you’d run out of fingers counting them and his catalog of smash hit songs reflects that. His opener Dave Stewart is a headliner in his own right, making for an even better concert experience.

Tickets are going to sell fast for all of Bryan Adams’ shows so we strongly recommend getting your hands on them now. If you want to get official tickets to see the “Heaven” star live when he performs in North America, head to StubHub or click here.

If you want to see Adams internationally, go ahead and buy your official tickets through Viagogo or by clicking here.

01/20 – Billings, Montana – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

01/21 – Spokane, Washington – Spokane Arena

01/23 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center Arena

01/24 – Stateline, Nevada – Tahoe Blue Event Center

01/26 – San Jose, California – SAP Center at San Jose

01/28 – Anaheim, California – Honda Center

01/30 – El Paso, Texas – UTEP Don Haskins Center

02/01 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATX

02/02 – Corpus Christi, Texas – American Bank Center Arena

02/03 – Hidalgo, Texas – Payne Arena

02/06 – Monterrey, México – Arena Monterrey

02/08 – México City, México – Arena CDMX

02/21 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center Omaha

02/22 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum

02/23 – Moline, Illinois – Vibrant Arena at the Mark

02/27 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

02/28 – Fort Wayne, Indiana – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

02/29 – Highland Heights, Kentucky – Truist Arena

03/01 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

03/03 – Norfolk, Virginia – Scope Arena

03/05 – Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/06 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank

03/08 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

03/10 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

03/12 – Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Coliseum

03/13 – Fairfax, Virginia – EagleBank Arena

03/15 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

03/16 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

03/17 – Bangor, Maine – Cross Insurance Center

04/26 – Gothenborg, Sweden – Scandinavium

04/27 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

04/29 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

05/01 – Odense, Denmark – JYSKE Bank Arena

05/02 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

05/03 – Herning, Denmark – JYSKE Bank Boxen

05/04 – Herning, Denmark – JYSKE Bank Boxen

05/13 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

05/14 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

05/15 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

05/17 – Coventry, United Kingdom – Building Society Arena

05/18 – Sheffield, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

05/19 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

05/21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

05/22 – Belfast, Ireland – SSE Arena

08/02 – Levis, Québec, Canada – Festivent

08/03 – Rimouski, Québec, Canada – Parc Beauséjour

08/04 – Mani-Utenam, Québec, Canada – Festival Innu Nikamu

08/06 – Chicoutimi, Québec, Canada – Zone Portuaire de Chicoutimi

08/07 – Joliette, Québec, Canada – Amphithéatre Fernand-Lindsay

08/09 – Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada – Festival Osisko en Lumière

FAQs

When do tickets for the Bryan Adams So Happy It Hurts 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Bryan Adams’ 2024 shows are already on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Bryan Adams 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Bryan Adams directly through StubHub for all of his North American tour dates. To see Bryan Adams internationally, in Sweden, Denmark, and more, you can find official tickets through Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bryan Adams So Happy It Hurts 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bryan Adams’ 2024 tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Bryan Adams tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing depending on where you choose to attend.

To check pricing on international shows, head to Viagogo.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub and Viagogo have both set a limit of 20 tickets per transaction for anyone looking to see Bryan Adams live. If you want to buy more than 20 tickets, you might be able to in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Bryan Adams So Happy It Hurts 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Bryan Adams is having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for Bryan Adams and his 2024 tour run, he may always add more dates, so be sure to check back later if you don’t currently see a concert date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Bryan Adams So Happy It Hurts 2024 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Bryan Adams So Happy It Hurts Tour but check with the venue you plan on attending to be certain.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Bryan Adams merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the

Bryan Adams 2024 Tour?

Bryan Adams will be joined by Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics Songbook for his 2024 So Happy It Hurts Tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Bryan Adams directly through StubHub or by clicking here. To avoid scams for international tickets to see Bryan Adams’ show live, head to Viagogo or click here.

Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.